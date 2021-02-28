Jabali African Acrobats at RiverPark Center

Jabali African Acrobats | February 28th 2021 | 2pm & 6pm

Jabali is one of the most accessible performance groups in the world. They have worked at many of the world’s top festivals of the arts, including the Edinburgh Festival in Scotland, the Adelaide Festival in Australia, the Tokyo Festival in Japan, Circo Moira Orfei and Gatherland Park Verona in Italy. Additionally, they have performed at various International Children’s Festivals and Performing Arts Center throughout the United States and Canada.

This versatile group can perform either indoors or outdoors and are extremely high energy and one of a kind. Very few people have had the opportunity to view Acrobats from Africa and they are by far the most talented and original performers that you could come across. The Jabali African Acrobats are a guaranteed hit with all age groups and all multi cultural events. They are especially suited for motivational and high-energy presentations accenting youth and positive thinking. The show can be up to 35 minutes in length and features six talented acrobats from Kenya, East Africa who perform a show set to recorded music. The performance highlights interaction with the audience with such dances as Flamingo Limbo Bar Dance, Congo Snake Dance, and Skip Rope Jump techniques. They can also perform tumbling, contortion, linking of arms, human pyramids, chair balancing and their acrobatic specialties.

