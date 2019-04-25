Jack Martin and Good Company Authentic Bluegrass Band

In Celebration of Quilt Week

Front and Center: Jack Martin and Good Company

Apr 25, 2019, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM 1st Floor

Jack Martin & Good Company is an authentic Bluegrass band playing in the style of the 1st generation musicians from the Golden Age of Bluegrass during the 1950's.

All programs are free and open to the public

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net