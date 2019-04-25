Jack Martin and Good Company Authentic Bluegrass Band

to Google Calendar - Jack Martin and Good Company Authentic Bluegrass Band - 2019-04-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jack Martin and Good Company Authentic Bluegrass Band - 2019-04-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jack Martin and Good Company Authentic Bluegrass Band - 2019-04-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - Jack Martin and Good Company Authentic Bluegrass Band - 2019-04-25 18:00:00

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

 Jack Martin and Good Company Authentic Bluegrass Band

In Celebration of Quilt Week

Front and Center: Jack Martin and Good Company

Apr 25, 2019, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM  1st Floor

Jack Martin & Good Company is an authentic Bluegrass band playing in the style of the 1st generation musicians from the Golden Age of Bluegrass during the 1950's.

All programs are free and open to the public

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net

Info

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, History
2704422510
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Jack Martin and Good Company Authentic Bluegrass Band - 2019-04-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jack Martin and Good Company Authentic Bluegrass Band - 2019-04-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jack Martin and Good Company Authentic Bluegrass Band - 2019-04-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - Jack Martin and Good Company Authentic Bluegrass Band - 2019-04-25 18:00:00