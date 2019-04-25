Jack Martin and Good Company Authentic Bluegrass Band
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
In Celebration of Quilt Week
Front and Center: Jack Martin and Good Company
Apr 25, 2019, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM 1st Floor
Jack Martin & Good Company is an authentic Bluegrass band playing in the style of the 1st generation musicians from the Golden Age of Bluegrass during the 1950's.
