× Expand Planet of the Tapes Louisville Native Jacob Williams returns to headline at Planet of the Tapes!

Jacob Williams & Friends at Planet of the Tapes

*PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED FOR ADMITTANCE*

Jacob Williams is a Louisville-native comedian now living in NYC. He’s performed comedy on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, America’s Got Talent, MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party and Roast Battle. His debut comedy special and album “Unemotional Roller Coaster” is available on YouTube, Sirius XM and all audio streaming platforms.

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

