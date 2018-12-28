Jake Speed in Concert at Behringer-Crawford Museum
It’s American folk, bluegrass and ragtime with Jake Speed , who returns to BCM’s Rivers Gallery for another rollickin’ holiday concert.
For more information call 859-491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org
Behringer-Crawford Museum 1600 Montague Road, Covington, Kentucky 41011
