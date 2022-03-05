James Gregory at SKyPAC

to

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

 James Gregory at SKyPAC

“The Funniest Man in America” visits Bowling Green to share his rib-tickling reflections on life from the front porch.  Learn why the south is tougher than California, why you don’t need a new lawn mower, and everything wrong with believing in aliens.

Tickets are $40 or $30

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Concerts & Live Music
270-904-1880
to
Google Calendar - James Gregory at SKyPAC - 2022-03-05 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - James Gregory at SKyPAC - 2022-03-05 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - James Gregory at SKyPAC - 2022-03-05 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - James Gregory at SKyPAC - 2022-03-05 19:30:00 ical