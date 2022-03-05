James Gregory at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
James Gregory at SKyPAC
“The Funniest Man in America” visits Bowling Green to share his rib-tickling reflections on life from the front porch. Learn why the south is tougher than California, why you don’t need a new lawn mower, and everything wrong with believing in aliens.
Tickets are $40 or $30
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
Concerts & Live Music