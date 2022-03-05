James Gregory at SKyPAC

“The Funniest Man in America” visits Bowling Green to share his rib-tickling reflections on life from the front porch. Learn why the south is tougher than California, why you don’t need a new lawn mower, and everything wrong with believing in aliens.

Tickets are $40 or $30

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com