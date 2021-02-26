× Expand James Reed James Reed

James Reed Live Concert at The Venue in Morehead

After a short hiatus where he set the pen down in lieu of focusing on his career as a contractor, earlier this year the native Kentuckian left his toolbelt behind and transferred all his focus to his true passion that was forever cemented in his wheelhouse: songwriting.

Prior to his pause from music, James had recorded an album and played shows on the Appalachian circuit. Though he certainly showed promise back then, the combination of taking a chance to pursue music full-time and the evolution of a worldwide pandemic seemed to have a culminating and powerful effect on his drive and determination.

Few possess the dedication to their craft that I’ve seen on display time and time again over the past several months from James, and it’s evident in the trajectory his career has taken in an unprecedented time: at the beginning of 2020, he was still relatively unknown, yet at the end, he has released a fabulous EP with a growing list of shows under his belt, while well on his way to becoming a household name in the region."

