James Taylor & His All-Star Band special guest Bonnie Raitt at Rupp Arena

Taylor released his breakthrough album Sweet Baby James in 1970. It went triple-platinum and spawned his first top 10 hit, the intensely personal “Fire and Rain.” The following year saw the release of another million-seller, Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon, with the No. 1 single “You’ve Got a Friend,” written by his longtime friend Carole King. The recording won a Grammy Award in 1971 for Best Pop Male Vocal. In 1972, Taylor scored another gold album with One Man Dog, followed up in 1973 with Walking Man. The album Gorilla (1975) included two more major chart entries: “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)” and “Mexico.” Following his final Warner Brothers recording, In the Pocket, Taylor moved on to Columbia Records and released a string of critically praised and commercially successful albums: JT, his 1977 double-platinum Columbia debut; Flag (1979); Dad Loves His Work (1981); That’s Why I’m Here (1985); Never Die Young (1988); New Moon Shine (1991); the double-disc Live album (1993); Hourglass (1998), garnering Taylor his first Grammy Award for Best Pop Album; and October Road (2002)—all certified platinum.

