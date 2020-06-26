James Taylor to Perform at the KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
James Taylor to Perform at the KFC Yum! Center
Legendary singer/songwriter James Taylor and his All-Star Band with special guest Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne and his band are coming to KFC YUM! CENTER on FRIDAY, JUNE 26 for one intimate and memorable night!
For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com
Info
KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Concerts & Live Music