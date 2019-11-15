James and the Giant Peach Jr at Leeds Center for the Arts

November 8-10 and 15-17, 2019.

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 2:30 PM

Based on one of Roald Dahl’s most poignantly quirky stories, Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach JR. is a brand new take on this “masterpeach” of a tale. Featuring a wickedly tuneful score and a witty and charming book, this adventurous musical about courage and self-discovery is a classic!

When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that grows a tremendous peach, rolls into the ocean and launches a journey of enormous proportions. James befriends a collection of singing insects that ride the giant piece of fruit across the ocean, facing hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements along the way.

Performed by a cast of over fifty students ages eight through high school, this dazzling show is filled with twists and turns, high energy music and dance, and one giant peach!

For more information call 859-744-6437or visit leedscenter.org