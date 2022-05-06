Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Five-time Grammy award winners individually, three-time Grammy award nominees collectively, four-time DOVE Award Winners, and winners of 35 IBMA Awards altogether (including 3-time IBMA Entertainer of the Year Award winners and 3-Time Vocal Group of the Year Award winners), Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, backed by one of the best bands on tour today, are some of the most reputable and elite entertainers in American music; bluegrass, traditional country and gospel music.Join us May 6th, 2022 for Dailey & Vincent.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

