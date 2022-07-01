× Expand Planet of the Tapes Chris Vititoe

Jamie Shriner and Dante Powell at Planet of the Tapes!

Jamie Shriner is a Chicago-based musical comedian. Shriner recently closed her breakout hit Wife Material (Prop Thtr), which earned praise for its unique voice and all-new music. She is known regionally for her tongue-in-cheek humor partnered with masterful singing technique.

Dante Powell is a comedian from Bernice, Louisiana. Dante currently lives and performs out of Des Moines, IA and travels the country working comedy clubs, theaters, and festivals. His debut comedy album "The Squirrels Get Fat" was produced by Grammy Award winning Stand Up! Records and is available on any platform you use to purchase albums.

Dante runs the gamut from opening for major acts like Godfrey, Gary Gulman, Rory Scovel, Mike Epps, Chris Porter, and Pauly Shore to headlining club weekends (Comedy Corner Underground, Blue Room Comedy Club, Penguins Comedy Club) and one off shows.

Dante brings a unique perspective founded on his life experience to story-telling and joke writing. His comedy is incredibly clever and takes on everything from the common to the mundane in a way that draws in audiences from all walks of life and allows them to connect with him.

With Reed Sedgwick and Kyle McGlothlin!

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Be kind,

Unwind

For more information, please call 502.742.1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events/18397/t/tickets