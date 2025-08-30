Jammin’ at Jeptha - Emily Ann Roberts

Jeptha Creed Distillery 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065

 Jammin’ at Jeptha -  Emily Ann Roberts

Our second Jammin’ at Jeptha of the year will feature Emily Ann Roberts on Saturday, August 30th! Get your tickets now for an evening for full of great live music, food, games & craft cocktails!

For more information, please call (502) 487-5007 or visit jepthacreed.com

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
