Jammin’ at Jeptha - Emily Ann Roberts
Jeptha Creed Distillery 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065
Our second Jammin’ at Jeptha of the year will feature Emily Ann Roberts on Saturday, August 30th! Get your tickets now for an evening for full of great live music, food, games & craft cocktails!
For more information, please call (502) 487-5007 or visit jepthacreed.com
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink