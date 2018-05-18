Jan Mullaney Exhibit at John G. Irvin Art Gallery

John G. Irvin Art Gallery at Central Bank 300 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The John G. Irvin Gallery is now partnering with the LexArts Gallery Hop!

The reception, features artist Jan Mullaney, Friday, May 18 from 4:30-6:00pm at the John G. Irvin Gallery at Central Bank, 300 W. Vine Street, Lexington. Free parking on the customer deck & refreshments. The event is open to the general public.

Jan’s work is displayed May 18-June 29, 2018 during normal business hours Monday-Friday. The collection is displayed on floors 2 & 3. Call Patricia Wheatley at 859-253-6346.

For more information 859-253-6346.

