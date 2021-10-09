Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery: Two Lost Souls at the Norton Center

The comedy-and-song duo of Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery stage an uproarious comedy cabaret act that combines pop-rock favorites of yesterday and today with a witty rapid-fire repartee, joined on-stage by the Tony Guerrero Quartet.

Beloved comic actor Lynch shows off what she’s learned during her years on Glee, NBC’s Hollywood Game Night, Best in Show, and Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in a night of classic songs and comedy that pairs her with another expert TV funnywoman, Flannery, who played the boozy and blowsy Meredith on The Office. Both actresses got their comedy chops with the famed Second City Touring Company. The evening promises to deliver swinging nightclub entertainment—like the Rat Pack but with a couple of broads.

Recommended for general audiences ages 12 and up.

