Jane's Saddlebag Wine Festival & Art/Craft Show

JSB’s largest event! In 2014 JSB hosted the largest Wine Festival in KY, with 22 wineries and 48 craft vendors. Join us again this year as we focus on KY wine and crafts! We will be adding more food selections and an entire new vendor layout. We have gone back to a two day event and have extended the hours of the festival. We will have discounted pre-sale tickets available for purchase soon on our website.

Come Early!!

For more information call (859) 384-6617 or visit janessaddlebag.com