Janet Jackson at Rupp Arena

Global music icon, multiple GRAMMY® Award-winner and multi-platinum selling artist, the incomparable JANET JACKSON, will embark on a four-month North American tour with a stop in Lexington at Rupp Arena on Monday, December 4th!

The legendary entertainer began her sold out Unbreakable tour in August 2015, but just one year ago she reached out directly to fans via Twitter with news of her focusing on starting a family, confirmed months later with the arrival of her first child. Since, she has taken the past year to enjoy pregnancy and motherhood, and is now ready to return to the live stage to give Janet fans everything they could hope for in one epic concert event. The STATE OF THE WORLD tour is a continuation of the Unbreakable tour and will include fan favorites from her chart-topping ‘Unbreakable’ album, an array of her socially conscious music she’s released throughout her career, and other smash hits and soon-to-be released new tracks with a state of the art live production!

For more information visit rupparena.com