Janet Jackson at Rupp Arena

Google Calendar - Janet Jackson at Rupp Arena - 2017-12-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Janet Jackson at Rupp Arena - 2017-12-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Janet Jackson at Rupp Arena - 2017-12-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Janet Jackson at Rupp Arena - 2017-12-04 00:00:00

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Janet Jackson at Rupp Arena

Global music icon, multiple GRAMMY® Award-winner and multi-platinum selling artist, the incomparable JANET JACKSON, will embark on a four-month North American tour with a stop in Lexington at Rupp Arena on Monday, December 4th!

The legendary entertainer began her sold out Unbreakable tour in August 2015, but just one year ago she reached out directly to fans via Twitter with news of her focusing on starting a family, confirmed months later with the arrival of her first child.  Since, she has taken the past year to enjoy pregnancy and motherhood, and is now ready to return to the live stage to give Janet fans everything they could hope for in one epic concert event. The STATE OF THE WORLD tour is a continuation of the Unbreakable tour and will include fan favorites from her chart-topping ‘Unbreakable’ album, an array of her socially conscious music she’s released throughout her career, and other smash hits and soon-to-be released new tracks with a state of the art live production!

For more information visit  rupparena.com

Info
Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Google Calendar - Janet Jackson at Rupp Arena - 2017-12-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Janet Jackson at Rupp Arena - 2017-12-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Janet Jackson at Rupp Arena - 2017-12-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Janet Jackson at Rupp Arena - 2017-12-04 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

July 8, 2017

Sunday

July 9, 2017

Monday

July 10, 2017

Tuesday

July 11, 2017

Wednesday

July 12, 2017

Thursday

July 13, 2017

Friday

July 14, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™