Janet Jackson to Perform at KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

 Global music icon, multiple GRAMMY® Award-winner and multi-platinum selling artist, the incomparable JANET JACKSON is coming to Louisville December 1. .

The STATE OF THE WORLD tour is a continuation of the Unbreakable tour and will include fan favorites from her chart-topping ‘Unbreakable’ album, an array of her socially conscious music she’s released throughout her career, and other smash hits and soon-to-be released new tracks with a state of the art live production!

