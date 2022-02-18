Jason Catron & His Little Big Band at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
to
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
JC and His Big Little Band
JC and His Big Little Band
Jason Catron & His Little Big Band at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
Imagine your favorite classic country songs being re-birthed with a fresh and new big band swing. This is the Nashville Songbook, a labor of love by veteran musician Jason Catron. Catron is comfortable in any genre, from the “Hour of Power” to touring the world with Tenore – an all tenor ensemble, and from running a vocal coaching enterprise to his current project of putting a jazzy touch to country favorites.
For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org