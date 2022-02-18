× Expand JC and His Big Little Band JC and His Big Little Band

Jason Catron & His Little Big Band at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Imagine your favorite classic country songs being re-birthed with a fresh and new big band swing. This is the Nashville Songbook, a labor of love by veteran musician Jason Catron. Catron is comfortable in any genre, from the “Hour of Power” to touring the world with Tenore – an all tenor ensemble, and from running a vocal coaching enterprise to his current project of putting a jazzy touch to country favorites.

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org