Jason Crabb at Mountain Arts Center

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Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653

 Jason Crabb at Mountain Arts Center

In his career, Kentucky-born Jason Crabb has won a GRAMMY and 21 Dove Awards – being named the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards Artist and Male Vocalist of the Year along with Song of the Year.

For more information call (606) 886-2623 or visit macarts.com

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Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653
Concerts & Live Music
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