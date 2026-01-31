Jason Derulo to Perform Live at EKU

Global pop superstar Jason Derulo is bringing his chart-topping hits to Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) for a live concert on Friday, April 10, 2026. The event will take place in EKU’s Baptist Health Arena at Alumni Coliseum and promises an unforgettable night of music, dance and entertainment for students and the community.

Derulo is one of the most successful recording artists of his generation with dozens of multi-platinum and platinum certifications. His hits include fan favorites “Whatcha Say,” “Ridin’ Solo” and “Trumpets,” and he has generated tens of billions of streams worldwide, earning him a dedicated global following.

For more information call 859.622.7469 or visit ekucenter.com