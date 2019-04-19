Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit at Iroquois Amphitheater
Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit at Iroquois Amphitheater
91.9 WFPK Presents Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with JD Mcpherson
www.jasonisbell.com
Friday, April 19 and Saturday April 20 at 8:00pm (7:00pm gates)
Coors Light Iroquois Amphitheater Concert Series
$62.50 - $79.50
For more information visit iroquoisamphitheater.com/
Info
Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor