Jazz Alley Presents: Bob Thompson & The Unit

Since 1991, Bob Thompson has been a pianist, and regularly featured artist, on West Virginia’s NPR syndicated radio show, Mountain Stage. In October 2015, he was inducted into the West Virginia Music Hall Of Fame. Join Bob for an intimate night of jazz, story-telling and Cultural Connections.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com