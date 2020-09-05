Jazz Alley Presents: Bob Thompson & The Unit

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Jazz Alley Presents: Bob Thompson & The Unit

 Since 1991, Bob Thompson has been a pianist, and regularly featured artist, on West Virginia’s NPR syndicated radio show, Mountain Stage. In October 2015, he was inducted into the West Virginia Music Hall Of Fame. Join Bob for an intimate night of jazz, story-telling and Cultural Connections.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com

Theater & Dance
