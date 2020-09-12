Jazz Alley Presents: Greg Abate

to Google Calendar - Jazz Alley Presents: Greg Abate - 2020-09-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jazz Alley Presents: Greg Abate - 2020-09-12 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jazz Alley Presents: Greg Abate - 2020-09-12 19:00:00 iCalendar - Jazz Alley Presents: Greg Abate - 2020-09-12 19:00:00

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Jazz Alley Presents: Greg Abate

 Greg Abate is a jazz saxophonist, flutist, and composer who continues as an International Jazz/Recording Artist with 225 days a year touring the globe. He is also an adjunct professor of Jazz Studies at Rhode Island College and conducts workshops and master classes through the U.S and abroad. Greg is the perfect "instructor" to lead this jazz-based, Cultural Connections activity.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com

Info

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Jazz Alley Presents: Greg Abate - 2020-09-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jazz Alley Presents: Greg Abate - 2020-09-12 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jazz Alley Presents: Greg Abate - 2020-09-12 19:00:00 iCalendar - Jazz Alley Presents: Greg Abate - 2020-09-12 19:00:00