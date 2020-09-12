Jazz Alley Presents: Greg Abate

Greg Abate is a jazz saxophonist, flutist, and composer who continues as an International Jazz/Recording Artist with 225 days a year touring the globe. He is also an adjunct professor of Jazz Studies at Rhode Island College and conducts workshops and master classes through the U.S and abroad. Greg is the perfect "instructor" to lead this jazz-based, Cultural Connections activity.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com