Jazz Alley Presents: Jewel City Jazz Band

Founded in 2018, the JCJO is a collective of music professionals/educators from the greater Huntington-Charleston, West Virginia area who love nothing more than to share great big band music with an audience who appreciates one of the great American art forms — jazz. This Cultural Connections program will engage the audience is a discussion of how big band music came to life and how the artists came to know and love jazz.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com