Jazz Alley Presents: John Rankin, Tom Fischer & Richard Scott at the Paramount Arts Center

John Rankin is a well known New Orleans musician and performer, and a versatile master of solo acoustic guitar. Tom Fischer is one of New Orleans’ most sought-after clarinetists. Richard Scott is a popular piano virtuoso specializing in traditional New Orleans jazz music. These artists represent the best in jazz from around the world. You don't want to miss this intimate night of music and story-telling. You're sure to love this Cultural Connections performance!

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com