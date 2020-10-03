Jazz Alley Presents: Laila Biali

to Google Calendar - Jazz Alley Presents: Laila Biali - 2020-10-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jazz Alley Presents: Laila Biali - 2020-10-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jazz Alley Presents: Laila Biali - 2020-10-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Jazz Alley Presents: Laila Biali - 2020-10-03 19:00:00

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Jazz Alley Presents: Laila Biali

 Multi award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist Laila Biali has headlined festivals and venues spanning five continents including Carnegie Hall. Her latest project debuted at #1 on iTunes Canada and won Laila the top prize for Jazz in the Canadian Songwriting Competition as well as a JUNO Award (Canadian GRAMMY). Join Laila and her band for an intimate night of jazz, story-telling and Cultural Connections.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com

Info

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Jazz Alley Presents: Laila Biali - 2020-10-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jazz Alley Presents: Laila Biali - 2020-10-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jazz Alley Presents: Laila Biali - 2020-10-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Jazz Alley Presents: Laila Biali - 2020-10-03 19:00:00