Jazz Alley Presents: Laila Biali

Multi award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist Laila Biali has headlined festivals and venues spanning five continents including Carnegie Hall. Her latest project debuted at #1 on iTunes Canada and won Laila the top prize for Jazz in the Canadian Songwriting Competition as well as a JUNO Award (Canadian GRAMMY). Join Laila and her band for an intimate night of jazz, story-telling and Cultural Connections.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com