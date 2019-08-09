Jazz Alley presents John Rankin, Tom Fischer & Washboard Chaz Leary
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
John Rankin is a well known New Orleans musician and performer, and a versatile master of solo acoustic guitar.
Tim Fischer is one of New Orleans’ most sought-after clarinetists.
‘Washboard’ Chaz Leary has achieved dominance and international recognition in acoustic country blues.
Ticket Prices:
Adult: $35
Student: $15
For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com
