Jazz Alley presents John Rankin, Tom Fischer & Washboard Chaz Leary

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

John Rankin is a well known New Orleans musician and performer, and a versatile master of solo acoustic guitar.

Tim Fischer is one of New Orleans’ most sought-after clarinetists.

‘Washboard’ Chaz Leary has achieved dominance and international recognition in acoustic country blues.

Ticket Prices:

Adult: $35

Student: $15

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Theater & Dance
