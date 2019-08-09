Jazz Alley presents John Rankin, Tom Fischer & Washboard Chaz Leary

John Rankin is a well known New Orleans musician and performer, and a versatile master of solo acoustic guitar.

Tim Fischer is one of New Orleans’ most sought-after clarinetists.

‘Washboard’ Chaz Leary has achieved dominance and international recognition in acoustic country blues.

Ticket Prices:

Adult: $35

Student: $15

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com