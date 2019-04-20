Jazz Appreciation Month Concert at the Kenton County Library
Kenton County Public Library, Covington Branch 502 Scott Blvd., Covington, Kentucky 41011
Come listen to The Tim Watson Trio as they play jazz standards and newer compositions for Jazz Appreciation Month.
For more information call 859-962-4060 or visit kentonlibrary.org
