Jazz Brunch at High Stakes Rooftop Grill
to
Tempo by Hilton 710 E Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Jazz Brunch at High Stakes Rooftop Grill
Come enjoy breathtaking views of the city of Louisville and an amazing brunch while listening to the cool sounds of Jazz with Carly!
Brunch is 8am to 2pm
live music from 11am-2pm
reservations strongly advised.
For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com
Info
Tempo by Hilton 710 E Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink