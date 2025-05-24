Jazz Brunch at High Stakes Rooftop Grill

Tempo by Hilton 710 E Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Come enjoy breathtaking views of the city of Louisville and an amazing brunch while listening to the cool sounds of Jazz with Carly!

Brunch is 8am to 2pm

live music from 11am-2pm

reservations strongly advised.

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com

