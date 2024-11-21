Jazz On Stage - In the Still Of The Night at the Alhambra Theatre

Jazz On Stage - In the Still Of The Night

The second installment of the Jazz On Stage Series features the talented Sachal Vasandani, joined by pianist/arranger Christian Tamburr, Jonathan Estes on bass and Stix Finnie on drums. They will be performing some of Cole Porter's most beloved songs. You'll enjoy timeless classics like "Night and Day," "I've Got You Under My Skin," and hits from Cole Porter's Tony award-winning compositions such as Kiss Me Kate, Anything Goes, and Can-Can.

For more information, please call 270.887.4295 or visit pennyroyalarts.org