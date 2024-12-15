Jazz at the Filson featuring Owsley Brown III

Join the Filson Historical Society for the holiday Jazz at the Filson! The Dick Sisto Trio featuring Dick Sisto on vibraphone, Jeremy Allen on double bass, and Mike Hyman on drums will collaborate with NYC guitarist Steve Cardenas, who has performed and recorded with many of the Jazz greats, on an all-Thelonius Monk show. “Monk,” as he was known, has been called the “greatest jazz composer of all time” by the one and only Duke Ellington. The repertoire will include several Monk classics, including Blue Monk, Ask Me Now, Misterioso, and many more. Owsley Brown III will join the group for a few choice selections in each set from The Great American Songbook. This yearly holiday Jazz event will be one to remember and not to miss. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information, please call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org/