Jazz at the Filson: A Holiday Jazz Party

Cost: $30 for members, $35 for non-members.

Jazz at the Filson is a three-part series of jazz presentations directed and curated by internationally recognized vibraphonist and composer Dick Sisto. Sisto, the music director at Old Seelbach Bar from the late 1980s through 2010, studied with Chicago Symphony mallet maestro Jose Bethancourt and later with Vibe Master Gary Burton.

The last in the three-part series, the Holiday Jazz Party will feature songs by Tony Bennett played by the original Dick Sisto Seelbach Trio, the Tri-Tones, made up of Sisto, Tyrone Wheeler on bass, and Jason Tiemann on drums. The Tri-tones played at the Old Seelbach Bar during happy hour and late-night shows five days a week, along with a weekend guest program. The trio will be joined by jazz vocalist and longtime friend, Owsley Brown III, on a few select tin pan alley classic standards. In addition, the trio will feature many of the selections that were a mainstay at the Old Seelbach Jazz Bar. Songs of Love and Peace will prevail and make for warm a holiday party.

For more information, please visit filsonhistorical.org/