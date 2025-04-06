Jazz at the Filson: Jazz Contemplations with Merton and Me

Join the Filson Historical Society for Jazz Contemplations with Merton and Me, a concert celebrating Dick Sisto’s 80th birthday and his friendship with Thomas Merton. Sisto, a renowned vibraphonist and pianist, will perform with Jeremy Allen (bass) and Mike Hyman (drums), featuring jazz favorites and original works. Enjoy music, reflections on Merton, and light refreshments at this special tribute to a jazz legend.

For more information, please call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org/