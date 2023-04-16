Jazz at the Filson

Jazz at the Filson is a three-part series of jazz presentations directed and curated by internationally recognized vibraphonist and composer Dick Sisto. Sisto, the music director at Old Seelbach Bar from the late 1980s through 2010, studied with Chicago Symphony mallet maestro Jose Bethancourt and later with Vibe Master Gary Burton. The Old Seelbach Bar has been included in the 50 top bars in the world and was used as the set in two major screen movies, The Hustler and The Insider.

The Old Seelbach Jazz Bar Reunion Concert will feature the Tri-Tones, a trio made up of Sisto, Tyrone Wheeler on bass, and Jason Tiemann on drums. The Tri-tones played at the Old Seelbach Bar during happy hour and late-night shows five days a week, along with a weekend guest program. The trio will be joined by Steve Davis, an internationally renowned trombonist, and a frequent guest on the Tri-tones weekend set. His style captivates audiences with beautiful lyricism combined with masterful Bebop. The list of the greats he has worked with is too long to mention but includes Jackie McClean and Chick Corea.

For more information call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org/events/upcoming-events/