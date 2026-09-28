Jazz on the Lawn at Beaumont Inn

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Beaumont Inn 638 Beaumont Inn Drive, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330

Jazz on the Lawn at Beaumont Inn

FREE EVENT Open to the Public

🎷Jazz on the Lawn ft Five Jazz

🗓️ Thursday, October 1st from 5:30pm-7:30pm

📍Hosted at Beaumont Inn | 638 Beaumont Inn Drive, Harrodsburg Ky

Want to get the most out of your experience? ⤵️⤵️

1) Come early and claim a spot under the trees.

2) Bring a blanket or lawn chair.

3) Grab a snack or drink from our outdoor staff, or step inside for a moment to order togo from our full Old Owl Tavern menu.

4) Wrap up the experience with a cozy stay in one of our historic rooms at the Main Inn or at Goddard Hall.

For more information visit beaumontinn.com

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Beaumont Inn 638 Beaumont Inn Drive, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor