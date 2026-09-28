Jazz on the Lawn at Beaumont Inn
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Beaumont Inn 638 Beaumont Inn Drive, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330
Beaumont Inn
Jazz on the Lawn
Jazz on the Lawn at Beaumont Inn
FREE EVENT Open to the Public
🎷Jazz on the Lawn ft Five Jazz
🗓️ Thursday, October 1st from 5:30pm-7:30pm
📍Hosted at Beaumont Inn | 638 Beaumont Inn Drive, Harrodsburg Ky
Want to get the most out of your experience? ⤵️⤵️
1) Come early and claim a spot under the trees.
2) Bring a blanket or lawn chair.
3) Grab a snack or drink from our outdoor staff, or step inside for a moment to order togo from our full Old Owl Tavern menu.
4) Wrap up the experience with a cozy stay in one of our historic rooms at the Main Inn or at Goddard Hall.
For more information visit beaumontinn.com