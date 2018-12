Jazzy Holiday Concert

Bluegrass Area Jazz Ambassadors warm up the holiday season with the sounds of jazz. The 15th annual "Jazzy Holiday Concert" features Central Kentucky’s best jazz musicians. Ticketed: $11 adult, $4 children/students, free for UK students with valid ID if purchased at Singletary Center ticket office before the day of the concert.

For more information call (859) 257-4929 or visit scfatickets.com