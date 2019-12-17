Jazzy Holiday Concert

University of Kentucky 410 Administration Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40506

  Bluegrass Area Jazz Ambassadors warm up the holiday season with the sounds of jazz. The 16thannual "Jazzy Holiday Concert" features Central Kentucky’s best jazz musicians included many UK School of Music’s acclaimed jazz students and faculty.

Ticketed: $12 adult, $5 children/students, free for UK students with valid ID if purchased at Singletary Center ticket office before the day of the concert. Tickets available at Singletary Center ticket office at 859-257-4929 or  www.scfatickets.com

7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17, Singletary Center for the Arts

For more information email whitney.hale@uky.edu or call 859-257-8716

View Map
859-257-8716
