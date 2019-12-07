Breakfast With Santa at Chandler Hospital

UK Auxiliary Services will host families of UK employees, along with patients and staff, at their annual holiday breakfast in the Chandler hospital cafeteria. Children can give Santa and Mrs. Claus their Christmas lists, hang out with UK Cheerleaders and the Wildcat, visit with the UK therapy dogs, and enjoy live holiday music.

For more information email hilary.brown@uky.edu or call 859-323-2394