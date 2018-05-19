Jeanne Robertson - The Rocking Chair Tour

Humorist Jeanne Robertson captivates audiences with her stories of friends, family, and everyday situations with a hilarious twist. Whether regaling audiences with her experiences as a six-foot-two Miss Congeniality winner in the Miss America Pageant or talks of life with her husband "Left Brain," she delivers clean comedy with class that will have you rolling in the aisles.

Jeanne tours nationally and appears regularly on the Grand 'Ole Opry. She has eight nationally released DVDs, three books, hundreds of hours on Sirius XM satellite radio, and over 46 million YouTube views. Some of her most popular anecdotes include "Don't Go to Vegas Without A Baptist," "Don't Bungee Jump Naked," and "Don't Send a Man to the Grocery Store."

Tickets: $35 / $45 / $60

For more information visit ekucenter.com