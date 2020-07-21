Jeeves in Bloom at Pioneer Playhouse

Adapted by Margaret Raether

from the stories of PG Wodehouse

July 21 – August 1

Things will never be the same after Bertie Wooster and his unflappable butler Jeeves pay a visit to Aunt Dahlia! What starts as a plan to play matchmaker for a tongue-tied, amphibian-loving friend goes hilariously wrong. Soon Bertie is fending off amorous advances, a possible burglary, and a homicidal French chef! Can the one and only Jeeves save the day? A delightfully silly comedy! Rated G.

For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.