Jeff Allen at the Carson Center

Jeff Allen combines clean, hilarious humor with inspiration like no other comedian working today. He performs on television and radio, in night clubs and large churches, and as a keynote speaker for corporations.

Jeff Allen has been doing comedy for four decades and his work has been seen on every cable comedy show in the U.S. including Comedy Central's Premium Blend and VHl's Standup Spotlight. His one-hour special, Happy Wife, Happy Life®aired on the Odyssey Channel, Family Net and the Worship Network. He was a featured comedian at the Ll.S.Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen and the Montreal Just for Laughs International Comedy Festival, the most prestigious comedy Festivals in the world. He also headlined his own national comedy tour, Jeff Allen & Friends: Funny People of Faith and is now on the Apostles of Comedy Tour.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org