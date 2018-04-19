Jeff Dunham at KFC Yum! Center

to Google Calendar - Jeff Dunham at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-04-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jeff Dunham at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-04-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jeff Dunham at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-04-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Jeff Dunham at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-04-19 19:00:00

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Jeff Dunham at KFC Yum! Center

Record-breaking, global comedy superstar, Jeff Dunham, is bringing his cast of characters on the road this fall through spring 2018 as America’s favorite ventriloquist tours North America on his 60-city Passively Aggressive tour. 

Dunham just released his latest standup special, Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster, on Netflix this September. The special features Dunham along with his ill-behaved and slightly demented posse of characters for a gleeful skewering of family and politics. Dunham and his famous cohorts Walter, Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Bubba J, and Peanut also consider what a new member to their already dysfunctional family could mean, putting the ‘relative’ in Relative Disaster.

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com

Info
KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Jeff Dunham at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-04-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jeff Dunham at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-04-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jeff Dunham at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-04-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Jeff Dunham at KFC Yum! Center - 2018-04-19 19:00:00

Tags

Nov2017

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

November 15, 2017

Thursday

November 16, 2017

Friday

November 17, 2017

Saturday

November 18, 2017

Sunday

November 19, 2017

Monday

November 20, 2017

Tuesday

November 21, 2017

Submit Yours