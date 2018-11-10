Jeff Dunham at Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Jeff Dunham at Rupp Arena

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is a global comedy superstar and one of the world’s most inventive entertainers. Dunham, a Guinness World Record holder for “Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-up Comedy Tour,” has built an entertainment empire over years of non-stop touring and innovation. With over a million YouTube subscribers amassing over a billion views, he has carved out his own unique space in the comedy world leading to record-breaking viewership with his comedy specials on Comedy Central, NBC and his latest, Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster, a special he filmed in Dublin, Ireland that just premiered on Netflix.

Info
Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
