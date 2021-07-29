Jefferson Starship at RiverPark Center

Jefferson Starship | July 29th 2021 | 7pm | Downstage Series

Jefferson Starship is one of the most successful arena rock groups of the 1970s and 80s, earning 3 platinum and 8 gold records, as well as numerous Top 40 singles. While Jefferson Starship continues to tour today, the band has experienced numerous lineup and personnel changes, and each of those members have contributed to the magic and alchemy that make Jefferson Starship iconic.

Currently, the Jefferson Starship lineup features founding member David Freiberg, along with Donny Baldwin, Jude Gold, Cathy Richardson, and Chris Smith.

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org