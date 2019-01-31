Jefferson's Journey - Launch Party at Frazier Museum

Doors open at 6 PM, Program 7-8 PM

Be among the very first to experience Jefferson’s Journey Bourbon with founder and owner of Jefferson’s Bourbon, Trey Zoeller. Experimenting with a theory that river travel is what gave Kentucky Bourbon its rich and authentic taste, Zoeller put his hypothesis to the test when he loaded two charred white oak barrels of Bourbon on a boat then sent it down the Ohio and Mississippi rivers, into the Gulf of Mexico and up the east coast of the Atlantic over the period of one year, before landing in Brooklyn, New York City. Both the rocking motion of the river and the barrels’ exposure to extreme temperatures during the journey to sea exerted an influence on the Bourbon aging inside them. To gauge these effects, Zoeller used a control variable: he set aside two barrels from the same distillation to age on land in Jefferson’s Crestwood, Kentucky warehouse.

Not only will guests have the opportunity to taste the difference between the barrels that weathered over 365 days of boat travel and those that stayed on land in Kentucky, they will also be the first to have an opportunity to buy the Jefferson’s Journey Bourbon packages. It’s not the destination, after all: it’s the journey.

Small bites for the evening will be prepared by Missy Hillock from Chateau Bourbon.

The Jefferson’s Journey Bourbon Package includes two bottles:

One bottle (200 ml) of Jefferson’s Journey Bourbon and one bottle (200 ml) of Jefferson’s Kentucky Aged Bourbon.

Trey Zoeller will sign all Jefferson’s Journey products purchased at the Museum

* We are limiting purchases to one package per ticket-holder to the Jefferson’s Journey Launch Party.

Must be 21+ years old to purchase (valid ID required).

Once purchased, the package is the responsibility of the purchaser.

No refunds or replacements are available.

General admission $45 | Frazier Members $35

Purchase Jefferson’s Journey Bourbon Package $99 | Limit one package per ticket purchased*

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org