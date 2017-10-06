Jekyll and Hyde Presented by The Footlighters

Stained Glass Theatre 802 York St, Newport, Kentucky

 Jekyll and Hyde Presented by The Footlighters

 Robert Louis Stevenson's classic thrill novel comes to life on stage through this twisted musical depicting the epic struggle between good and evil. Just like with night and day or the yin and the yang, the light must overcome the darkness. The dramatic tale of Jekyll and Hyde tells the story of a genial English doctor whose laboratory experiments create a dangerous alter ego, leading the doctor through a progression of passion, despair, violence and destruction. The beautiful score features hauntingly familiar Tony-Award winning numbers such as "This is the Moment" and "Someone Like You," and takes you through a journey where you will question your realities, fear your nightmares, and ultimately forcing the life-long decision of whether good will prevail.

For more information visit footlighters.org

Stained Glass Theatre 802 York St, Newport, Kentucky
