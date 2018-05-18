Jenny Wiley Theatre presents Million Dollar Quartet

to Google Calendar - Jenny Wiley Theatre presents Million Dollar Quartet - 2018-05-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jenny Wiley Theatre presents Million Dollar Quartet - 2018-05-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jenny Wiley Theatre presents Million Dollar Quartet - 2018-05-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - Jenny Wiley Theatre presents Million Dollar Quartet - 2018-05-18 00:00:00

Jenny Wiley Theatre - Mainstage Pikeville 218 2nd Street, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501

Jenny Wiley Theatre presents Million Dollar Quartet

 From May 18-June 2, Jenny Wiley Theatre will be showing Million Dollar Quartet.  The Tony® Award Winning musical, Million Dollar Quartet is set on December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Million Dollar Quartet brings that legendary December night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that is both poignant and funny.  Relive the era with the smash-hit sensation featuring an incredible score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actors and musicians. Showcased hit songs include: “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Hound Dog,” and more.

For more information call 1-877-CALL-JWT or visit jwtheatre.com

Info
Jenny Wiley Theatre - Mainstage Pikeville 218 2nd Street, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501 View Map
Theater & Dance
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Jenny Wiley Theatre presents Million Dollar Quartet - 2018-05-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jenny Wiley Theatre presents Million Dollar Quartet - 2018-05-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jenny Wiley Theatre presents Million Dollar Quartet - 2018-05-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - Jenny Wiley Theatre presents Million Dollar Quartet - 2018-05-18 00:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

May 3, 2018

Friday

May 4, 2018

Saturday

May 5, 2018

Sunday

May 6, 2018

Monday

May 7, 2018

Tuesday

May 8, 2018

Wednesday

May 9, 2018

Submit Yours