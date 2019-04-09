Jeptha Creed Farm to Table Dinner
Jeptha Creed Distillery 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065
Join us April 9th for our Farm to Table Dinner featuring a 4 course small plate meal from Chef Josh Moore of Volare Italian Restaurant in Louisville, KY. Each course will be paired with a cocktail featuring spirits from Jeptha Creed. Tickets are $66.95 per person and include a 3% Shelbyville restaurant tax.
Seating requests will only be fulfilled if made ahead of time at checkout.
For more information call (502) 487-5007 or visit jepthacreed.com