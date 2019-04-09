Jeptha Creed Farm to Table Dinner

Jeptha Creed Distillery 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065

Jeptha Creed Farm to Table Dinner

 Join us April 9th for our Farm to Table Dinner featuring a 4 course small plate meal from Chef Josh Moore of Volare Italian Restaurant in Louisville, KY. Each course will be paired with a cocktail featuring spirits from Jeptha Creed. Tickets are $66.95 per person and include a 3% Shelbyville restaurant tax.

Seating requests will only be fulfilled if made ahead of time at checkout.

For more information call (502) 487-5007  or visit jepthacreed.com

Jeptha Creed Distillery 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065
