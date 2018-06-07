Jeptha Games at Jeptha Creed

Jeptha Creed Distillery 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065

Our take on the Highland games. Your day starts with a special Jeptha cocktail from the bar when you arrive. You have the opportunity to compete with fellow bourbon lovers in three events: archery, axe throwing, and foot golf.

Join our Master Distillery Joyce Nethery on a behind-the-scenes tour of our distillery. Bottle your very own limited-edition Bloody Butchers Creed and take it home. Your day concludes with a picnic lunch served creek-side at our limestone rich water source.

Tickets are $125 a person

For more information call (502) 487-5007 or visit jepthacreed.com

502-487-5007
