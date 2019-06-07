Jeptha Games at Jeptha Creed
Jeptha Creed Distillery 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065
Join Jeptha Creed for The Jeptha Games, our version of the Highland Games! Your day starts with a special Jeptha cocktail when you arrive. You can compete with fellow Bourbon lovers in three events: archery, axe throwing and foot golf.
Join Master Distiller Joyce Nethery on a behind-the-scenes tour of the distillery. Bottle your own limited- edition Jeptha Creed Straight Bourbon and take it home. Your tour concludes with a picnic lunch served creek-side at our limestone rich water source.
Tickets are $125 a person
For more information call (502) 487-5007 or visit jepthacreed.com