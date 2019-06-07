Jeptha Games at Jeptha Creed

Join Jeptha Creed for The Jeptha Games, our version of the Highland Games! Your day starts with a special Jeptha cocktail when you arrive. You can compete with fellow Bourbon lovers in three events: archery, axe throwing and foot golf.

Join Master Distiller Joyce Nethery on a behind-the-scenes tour of the distillery. Bottle your own limited- edition Jeptha Creed Straight Bourbon and take it home. Your tour concludes with a picnic lunch served creek-side at our limestone rich water source.

Tickets are $125 a person

For more information call (502) 487-5007 or visit jepthacreed.com